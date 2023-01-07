Ladakh to promote hydro-tourism at Alchi

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 6

The Department of Tourism in Ladakh is planning to develop hydro-tourism in collaboration with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) at a dam on the Indus in Alchi.

Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department, at a meeting highlighted the scope and potential of developing water-based tourism in Ladakh.

He emphasised the role of tourism in the economic growth of the region and said the development of hydro-tourism at Alchi would further boost economy, create jobs, develop infrastructure and also promote cultural exchange between tourists and locals.

A spokesperson of the Ladakh government said, “Deliberations took place on introducing various aquatic sports at the dam such as kayaking, boating, jet skiing, motorboating (during summer) and ice skating (in winter). Discussions also took place on developing infrastructure along the river for tourist attractions such as camping sites and souvenir shops where local entrepreneurs can showcase and sell their products.”

The setting up of floating cafeterias was also discussed, where tourists can get a taste of the local Ladakhi delicacies. He said the plan would be rolled out in a phased manner.

The Administrative Secretary directed the officials of the tourism department to prepare a detailed project report in consultation with NHPC management within a month’s time.