Ladakh tourism secretary inspects Sindhu Ghat

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 11

The Administrative Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Ladakh, Vikram Singh Malik, conducted an inspection of Sindhu Ghat in preparation for the upcoming 28th Sindhu Darshan Yatra. The visit aimed to review the venue and evaluate the arrangements being made for the prestigious event.

Vikram Malik examined the infrastructure and facilities at Sindhu Ghat, ensuring that all necessary measures are in place for the comfort and convenience of the pilgrims and visitors. He emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and safety standards throughout the event.

The secretary highlighted the collaborative efforts of various departments in organising the event and ensuring its success. Malik interacted with the officials and urged them to expedite any pending tasks. He also reviewed the approach roads, and logistical support to be provided during the yatra.

