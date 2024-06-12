Ladakh tourism secretary inspects Sindhu Ghat

Jammu, June 11
The Administrative Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Ladakh, Vikram Singh Malik, conducted an inspection of Sindhu Ghat in preparation for the upcoming 28th Sindhu Darshan Yatra. The visit aimed to review the venue and evaluate the arrangements being made for the prestigious event.
Vikram Malik examined the infrastructure and facilities at Sindhu Ghat, ensuring that all necessary measures are in place for the comfort and convenience of the pilgrims and visitors. He emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and safety standards throughout the event.
The secretary highlighted the collaborative efforts of various departments in organising the event and ensuring its success. Malik interacted with the officials and urged them to expedite any pending tasks. He also reviewed the approach roads, and logistical support to be provided during the yatra.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24
This is stated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijij...
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards