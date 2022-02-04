Ladakh: Tso Kar Lake to have forest watchtower

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 3

Ladakh has initiated the process to construct a forest watchtower at the world-famous Tso Kar Lake to facilitate forest officials to patrol and keep watch over the lake.

The Leh administration has decided to build a double-decked designed forest watchtower over the Tso Kar lake, which has been declared a ‘Ramsar site’. The raising of forest watchtowers in all the protected areas has been put on priority by the Ladakh administration.

Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, stressed that the forest watchtower should not only fulfil its purpose but the architecture too should be equally attractive and utilitarian. Kotwal asked the regional wildlife warden to identify a notable location for the watchtower. —