Ladakh villagers seek infra upgrade, meet Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur

Our Correspondent

Jammu: A delegation of Stok village, comprising Sarpanch Tashi Nurboo and Nambardar Phuntsog Dorjey, met Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur at Raj Niwas, seeking infrastructural development in their area. They said Government School, Stok, should be upgraded and a medical centre be set up for elderly. OC

64 startups registered with CSIR-IIIM, says Union minister

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said 64 startups had been registered with the CSIR-IIIM Jammu. A fresh impetus has been given to promote them as an alternative source of livelihood, with financial, technical and logistic support, he said. Singh was in Jammu to inaugurate CSIR-IIIM Jammu’s BioNEST-Bioincubator.