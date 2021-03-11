Ladakh villagers seek infra upgrade, meet Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur

Jammu: A delegation of Stok village, comprising Sarpanch Tashi Nurboo and Nambardar Phuntsog Dorjey, met Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur at Raj Niwas, seeking infrastructural development in their area. They said Government School, Stok, should be upgraded and a medical centre be set up for elderly. OC
64 startups registered with CSIR-IIIM, says Union minister
Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said 64 startups had been registered with the CSIR-IIIM Jammu. A fresh impetus has been given to promote them as an alternative source of livelihood, with financial, technical and logistic support, he said. Singh was in Jammu to inaugurate CSIR-IIIM Jammu’s BioNEST-Bioincubator.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered