 Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk on 5-day hunger-strike; claims he was placed under house arrest : The Tribune India

Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk on 5-day hunger-strike; claims he was placed under house arrest

Police deny charge, say only prevented him from observing fast at Khardung La top

Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk on 5-day hunger-strike; claims he was placed under house arrest

Sonam Wangchuk on the 3rd day of his five-day climate fast to “save Ladakh” in in Phyang, on Saturday, January 28, 2023. PTI



PTI

Leh, January 28

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent engineer whose life inspired a character in Bollywood blockbuster “3 Idiots”, has claimed that he placed under house arrest at his institute here, a charge denied by the police which said he was only prevented from observing a five-day-long fast at Khardung La top.

The Ladakh-based innovator had announced a five-day long hunger strike at 18,380 feet high Khardung La from January 26 to invite attention of the BJP-led Centre to the demands of the people of Ladakh, including extension of sixth schedule of the Constitution and environmental protection form unchecked industrial and commercial expansion.

Barring BJP, almost all major political parties, social and religious groups and student organisations have come together in both Leh and Kargil districts in support of the demands, including statehood and constitutional safeguards after the region was given a Union Territory status in August 2019 after being carved out of J&K.

“He (Wangchuk) was not given permission by the administration to hold a five-day fast at Khardung La pass as the temperatures fall below minus 40 degrees Celsius there.

“It was high risk for him and his followers to move to the place and accordingly, he was requested to observe the fast at his Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) campus,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, P D Nitya said.

She said police intercepted him when he tried to move towards Khardug La pass and requested him to return but he showed resistance and was brought back under lawful action to his institute.

“He has signed a bond and police was deployed as a precautionary measure as he did not cooperate with the police,” the officer said.

However, Wangchuk said “he was under house arrest, actually worse than the house arrest at the institute where he had started the five-day fast coinciding the Republic Day.”

“I have announced a five-day climate fast to save and safeguard the Himalayas, the glaciers, Ladakh and its people under the sixth schedule of Article 244 of the Indian Constitution. I was initially told that the policemen are deployed for my safety and I did not take it otherwise,” he said.

On the first day of the hunger strike, Wangchuk said when he joined a prayer meeting at the most sacred Chokhang Vihara temple on the request of the public, he was forcibly taken back by police to HIAL in violation of all rules.

“The system is misusing the police and they have no concern for my safety. They are doing all this for their own safety and want to restrict my voice to the campus only because the UT administration has miserably failed to address the issues and concerns of the people of Ladakh,” he said.

In a tweet, Wangchuk also shared the copy of the bond which among other things sought him to undertake that he will not make any comments, statements, public speech, hold or participate in public assemblies or any activity related to the recent events in Leh district since it has the potential of endangering the peace, tranquillity and the law and order in the district for a period of one month.

“CALLING LAWYERS OF THE WORLD!!! The #Ladakh UT administration wants me to sign this bond even when only fasts & prayers r happening(.) Pls advise How right is it, should I silence myself! I don’t mind arrest at all #ClimateFast #6thSchedule #LiFE #saveladakh @AmitShah @narendramodi,” he wrote.

The SSP denied use of any force against the prominent public figure and also desecration of the religious place.

“Three youth who tried to create a law and order situation at NDA stadium (during a function) were detained and no FIR was registered against them. They were freed,” she said.

However, the officer said an FIR was registered against some foreigners who joined the hunger strike with Wangchuk in violation of Visa norms.

Born in Uleytokpo near Alchi of Leh district, 56-year-old Wangchuk, shot to fame when the Bollywood blockbuster hit the screens in 2009.

He has also won Ramon Magsasay award for his community-driven reform of learning systems in remote northern India, thus improving the life opportunities of Ladakhi youth.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

2
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

3
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

4
World

Pakistani currency depreciates to record low

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh may replace Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor

6
Nation

Hindenburg report on Adani Group leads to bloodbath on D-Street

7
Nation

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

8
Haryana

Gurugram: Deal stuck, dwellers won't leave unsafe Chintels flats

9
Nation

Bank unions defer 2-day nationwide strike on January 30, 31

10
Nation

Doctor couple among 5 killed in fire at private nursing home in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Don't Miss

View All
What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Top News

2 IAF fighter jets crash in MP’s Morena

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

People who assembled at the site extricated the two pilots f...

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed ‘Amrit Udyan’

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

Resplendent gardens will be open for public from January 31

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Incident took place 3 am on Friday when the victims were ret...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 hurt by Chinese string

2 hurt by Chinese string in Bathinda

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

Will claim Himachal's share in Chandigarh's assets: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

BBC documentary screening: DU forms 7-member panel to probe Jan 27 ruckus outside Arts Faculty

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string