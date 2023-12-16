 Ladakh’s e-buses complete one year, help reduce CO2 emissions in big way : The Tribune India

  J & K
  Ladakh's e-buses complete one year, help reduce CO2 emissions in big way

Ladakh’s e-buses complete one year, help reduce CO2 emissions in big way

Ladakh’s e-buses complete one year, help reduce CO2 emissions in big way


Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 15

In a battle against climate change, electric buses (eBuses) in the union territory of Ladakh have become a shining example, marking over a year of service.

The regions of Leh and Kargil is being served by 19 electric buses from PMI Electro Mobility Solutions. Operating on various local routes, these eBuses have covered an impressive distance of over 10,50,000 kms, serving approximately 1500 passengers daily. Officials highlight that these eBuses contribute positively to Ladakh’s delicate ecosystem by producing zero tailpipe emissions, no engine noise, and no vibrations. This significantly reduces the carbon footprint and noise levels while withstanding the region’s challenging weather conditions.

Protecting the environment

  • Ladakh has successfully embraced the services of 19 electric buses for over a year now
  • eBuses have covered over 10.50 lakh kms and curbed carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 25.20 lakh kgs
  • eBuses feature a state-of-the-art heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system to maintain a stable internal temperature, taking care of passenger comfort
  • Serving over 1,500 passengers daily, eBuses have zero tailpipe emissions, no engine noise, and no vibrations, significantly reducing carbon footprint and noise levels
  • Equipped with factory-fitted cameras, these buses enhance security by continuously monitoring all travellers

Since the inception of their operations, these eBuses have effectively reduced carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 25.20 lakh kilograms. This impact is expected to persist over the next 15 years, aligning with their end-of-life period. Notably, regenerative braking solutions integrated into these eBuses enhance efficiency by recovering and recharging onboard batteries during downhill movement.

The eBuses prioritise passenger comfort with features such as cantilever mounting and plastic-moulded seats. This thoughtful design not only enhances overall comfort but also ensures easy access for passengers of all ages. Equipped with factory-fitted cameras, these buses enhance security by continuously monitoring all travellers.

Despite Ladakh’s extreme temperatures, eBuses feature a state-of-the-art heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system to maintain a stable internal temperature, ensuring passenger comfort in harsh climatic conditions.

The Intelligent Transportation Management System (ITMS) software seamlessly integrates to enable intelligent and optimal management of electric buses. It automatically tracks schedules, monitors the state of charge (eliminating range anxiety), assesses vehicle range, and manages allocated routes.

Zulfiqar Ali, Deputy Director, District Motor Garages, Leh, emphasised the transformative impact of eBuses on public transport in the region, expressing a commitment to expanding the fleet in the future.

Dr Aanchal Jain, CEO of PMI Electro Mobility Solutions, underscored the global impact of climate change and the collective efforts to reduce carbon footprints. He expressed satisfaction in contributing to Ladakh’s journey toward sustainable practices through electric buses.

Earlier this year, at the G20 Summit held in Ladakh, electric cars and eBuses replaced internal combustion engines for delegate transportation, signalling a clear commitment to sustainable and environment-friendly mobility solutions.

Officials said Ladakh, which secured sixth position in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) ranking by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI), serves as a testament to its commitment to responsible environmental measures.

“The region’s enthusiastic adoption of electric buses underscores the success of eBuses, offering a dependable, comfortable, and sustainable transportation solution,” the officials said.

