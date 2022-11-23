Ladakh's R-Day tableaux to showcase nomadic life

PTI

Leh/Jammu, November 22

Ladakh’s Republic Day tableaux next year would be themed on an enterprising model, depicting world famous pashmina and nomadic life, officials said.

The administration has invited request for proposal for the selection of consultant for conceptualisation, design and fabrication of Ladakh Tableaux-2023, a senior officer said.

The tableaux design will also showcase ‘enterprising Ladakh’, which will depict the unique and world famous pashmina, apricot and sea buckthorn, apples, handicrafts and handloom, the official added.