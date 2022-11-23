Ladakh's R-Day tableaux to showcase nomadic life

Leh/Jammu, November 22
Ladakh’s Republic Day tableaux next year would be themed on an enterprising model, depicting world famous pashmina and nomadic life, officials said.
The administration has invited request for proposal for the selection of consultant for conceptualisation, design and fabrication of Ladakh Tableaux-2023, a senior officer said.
The tableaux design will also showcase ‘enterprising Ladakh’, which will depict the unique and world famous pashmina, apricot and sea buckthorn, apples, handicrafts and handloom, the official added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australian Parliament approves FTA with India
Bilateral trade to double to $45-50 bn in 5 yrs | Duty-free ...
Ambulances without oxygen facility, company fined Rs 12 lakh
Ziqitza Healthcare Limited manages 108 ambulances in state