LAHDC election on September 10

PTI

Kargil, August 5

The election to 26 seats of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, will be held on September 10. The counting of votes will be held four days later, Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Suse said.

Nominations can be filed from August 16 to 23. Scrutiny of nominations will be on August 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is August 26, he said.

