Lal Singh connived with official to get land for wife’s trust, says ED

New Delhi, November 10

The ED on Friday alleged that the former J&K minister, Choudhary Lal Singh, connived with a revenue official in 2011 to forcibly transfer a land in the name of an education trust run by his wife and a part of this plot was used to run a DPS school.

The former MP was arrested by the federal probe agency in Jammu on November 7. He is in ED’s custody at present. The money laundering case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from a CBI FIR and chargesheet filed against Singh’s wife Kanta Andotra (chairperson of RBET or RB Education Trust) and a former ‘patwari’ (revenue official), Ravinder Singh.

The probe found, the agency claimed, Singh “in connivance with the then revenue official posted at Kathua in 2011 got transferred the said land forcibly in the name of RBET.”

“A part of this land so acquired is being used in running a DPS School. According to the investigation, the R B Education Trust was found to have acquired land in excess of permissible limit of 100 standard kanals, to the extent of 328 kanals,” it said.— PTI

Allegations

According to the ED, its probe found that former J&K minister Choudhary Lal Singh, in connivance with the then revenue official posted at Kathua in 2011, got transferred land forcibly in the name of RB Education Trust.