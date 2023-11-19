Lal Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody

PTI

Jammu, November 18

Former J&K minister Lal Singh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case on November 7, was sent to judicial custody for two weeks by a special court here.

Singh, chairman of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP), was virtually produced before Special Judge Bala Jyoti after the expiry of his 12-day ED remand.

“The accused is involved in a serious and non-bailable offence. Besides, as per IO (investigation officer), the accused tried to derail the investigation by not cooperating. Moreover, statements of other witnesses are yet to be recorded. Therefore, the prayer of the IO is granted and the accused is remanded to judicial custody for 14 days till December 12,” the court said.

It directed that Singh be lodged at the district jail in Amphalla, Jammu, and asked the IO to expedite the investigation.

“The accused shall be subjected to regular medical checkup under rules. He has been apprised of his right to engage an advocate to defend him,” the order said.

Singh will be produced in court through video-conferencing after the expiry of judicial remand on December 1.

The court directed the superintendent of the district jail in Amphalla to provide basic amenities to the accused in line with the jail manual.

