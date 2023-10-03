Land allotment letters handed over to beneficiaries under housing scheme

PTI

Srinagar, October 2

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday began the process of handing over land documents to the landless people of Jammu and Kashmir for house construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The documents were handed over to some of the selected beneficiaries by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at a function held here.

“It is a matter of happiness that I handed over documents of 5 marla land to some beneficiaries who are landless but eligible for housing under the PMAY. The respective Deputy Commissioners will do the same in their districts,” Sinha said.

Dispelling the charges that this scheme might be used to alter the demography of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha asked the grassroots-level representatives to keep an eye on the list of beneficiaries in their respective areas.

“The elected representatives are here. You should look at the beneficiary list and check if there is anyone from outside (J&K),” he said.

“This decision was taken after a lot of thought that poor people should also have their own houses. But some people are doing politics even on this issue. This is one of the reasons why Jammu and Kashmir has not been able to progress,” the L-G said. “The decision will strengthen the rural economy and the social fabric in Jammu and Kashmir. We have started afresh an effort to have city-like facilities in villages as well,” Sinha said.

