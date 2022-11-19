Land allotted to Thoise airfield in Nubra for civilian flight operations

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 18

Twenty-eight kanal land has been allotted to the Thoise military airfield under the UDAN scheme to allow civilian flights in the Nubra region of Ladakh.

As per an official statement by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, 28 kanals have been allotted to the Thoise airfield as per the long-pending demand of people of the Nubra valley for a civilian airport.

“A joint survey was conducted by officials of the Indian Air Force, civil administration, Defence Estate Office and the Airport Authority of India recently to demarcate the land after which handing over of the land was initiated,” the statement reads.

Tashi Gyalson, Chairman, Leh LAHDC, said after constant interactions and negotiation with the authorities concerned and the Ministry of Defence, the results are foreseeable now. He further extended his gratitude to the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Ladakh L-G RK Mathur for their assistance in smoothly clearing the procedures.

Gyalson said this step would pave the way for a large number of opportunities to the people of the Nubra region and would boost the local economy in all developmental sectors.