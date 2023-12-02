Land scheme for poor to remove disparity, says Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 1

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that providing five marlas of land to poor landless beneficiaries under the PMAY(G) was aimed at raising the living standards of poor and removing the societal imbalances. He urged the representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) to reach out to maximum number of families, generate awareness about government schemes and encourage enrolment of potential beneficiaries.

‘Ready for polls whenever EC wants’ Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha says his administration is ready to hold Assembly polls in the Union Territory whenever the Election Commission of India issues necessary directions.

Taking a swipe at certain political leaders for spreading "misinformation" about elections, he says he will leave Jammu and Kashmir only after the conduct of the Assembly elections.

He emphasised the need to replicate the best practices of Dhok Waziran panchayat to develop model villages in a holistic way for better livelihood options, improved quality of life and action-oriented 'jan bhagidari' (active participation of people) for a happy, prosperous and peaceful panchayat. “The PM is committed towards 100% saturation of government schemes, reaching out to the unreached. It provides a significant opportunity to rural and urban areas to ensure common man and vulnerable section is empowered,” the L-G said.

He urged the people to actively participate in ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, avail the on-spot services being provided and disseminate the information about schemes.

Individual success stories must reach every nook and corner of the UT to highlight the transformation brought about by the government’s flagship schemes in their lives, he said. “Through integrated action and involvement of every individual, we can turn the villages into viable, sustainable economic centres and create opportunities for youth, women, farmers and vulnerable section to accomplish the vision of Viksit Bharat,” the L-G said.

The L-G visited the stalls put up by different departments, witnessed the demonstration of drone and handed over certificates of registration to the members of the newly-created Farmer Producers Organizations.

#Jammu #Manoj Sinha