Landmine explodes near LoC in Poonch

Jammu, July 29
A landmine exploded near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district in the early hours of Saturday but there was no report of any damage, officials said.
The landmine exploded around 4 am amid incessant rains near the Khokhri post in Terwan village of the Degwar area, the officials said.
They said Army troops immediately searched the area but nothing was found.
Forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from intruding into the Indian side from across the border. The mines sometimes go off after getting washed away in rains.
