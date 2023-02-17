Landmines explode amid forest fire

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 16

At least six landmines exploded amid a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.

The fire started on Wednesday in the forest area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and spread to Balakot area of Mendhar sub-district in Poonch on the Indian side.

Half a dozen landmines, which were laid to deter infiltration along the LoC, exploded due to the fire, triggering a security alert, an official told The Tribune.

The fire has been brought under control and there has been no damage to human life, he said.