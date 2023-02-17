Landmines explode amid forest fire

Srinagar, February 16
At least six landmines exploded amid a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.
The fire started on Wednesday in the forest area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and spread to Balakot area of Mendhar sub-district in Poonch on the Indian side.
Half a dozen landmines, which were laid to deter infiltration along the LoC, exploded due to the fire, triggering a security alert, an official told The Tribune.
The fire has been brought under control and there has been no damage to human life, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...