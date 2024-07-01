Landslide blocks Kishtwar-Paddar Road as rain hits parts of Jammu

PTI

Jammu, June 30

A massive landslide blocked Kishtwar-Paddar road Sunday as light to moderate rains lashed isolated places in Jammu division, providing some relief to people from the scorching heat.

Officials said the landslide, triggered by rains, hit Kishtwar-Paddar road near Patharnaki in Kishtwar district this afternoon, forcing suspension of vehicular movement.

Machines were moved to the scene to clear the road at the earliest, they said.

The weather in most parts of Jammu region remained overcast throughout the day with reports of light to moderate rains in different areas, especially in the hilly districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur and Ramban.

Jammu city also witnessed a light rainfall in the early hours on Sunday. Rainfall was also witnessed in some areas of the district this evening.

Jammu recorded a high of 36°C and a low of 26.3°C, which is near normal during this part of the season, a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.

He said Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims in Reasi district, recorded a maximum of 32.9°C and a minimum of 24.6°C.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kishtwar