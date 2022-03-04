Landslide in Ramban district blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway for 4 hrs

Jammu, March 3
A landslide in Ramban district blocked the crucial Jammu-Srinagar highway for hours. Huge boulders rolled down mountains, damaging a portion of the road and blocking it for over four hours. Men and machinery were pressed into service to remove the boulders and muck.
The landslide took place at Shabanbas area in Banihal after which the traffic police issued an advisory, asking people not to travel on the highway near the affected area. Later, the traffic was allowed. However, an official spokesperson of the traffic police issued an advisory asking commuters to travel on the highway from tomorrow after confirming the status of the road from the traffic department.
There have been many incidents of landslides on the highway recently. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...
Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home from Ukraine so far: Punjab Govt
150-200 more in transit, may return today, says nodal office...