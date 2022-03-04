Landslide in Ramban district blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway for 4 hrs

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 3

A landslide in Ramban district blocked the crucial Jammu-Srinagar highway for hours. Huge boulders rolled down mountains, damaging a portion of the road and blocking it for over four hours. Men and machinery were pressed into service to remove the boulders and muck.

The landslide took place at Shabanbas area in Banihal after which the traffic police issued an advisory, asking people not to travel on the highway near the affected area. Later, the traffic was allowed. However, an official spokesperson of the traffic police issued an advisory asking commuters to travel on the highway from tomorrow after confirming the status of the road from the traffic department.

There have been many incidents of landslides on the highway recently.