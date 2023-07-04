Landslide partially blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, July 3

A landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district on Monday, disrupting traffic movement in one lane of the strategic road, officials said. The landslide occurred in the Kunfer area of Chanderkote.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. Traffic in one lane of the highway was affected due to the landside. The movement of traffic in the other lane remained unaffected, the officials said. Iftiqar Ahmad, DSP, Highway Traffic, Ramban, said work to clear the affected road in Kunfer was underway.