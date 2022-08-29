Landslides block Srinagar highway

Srinagar, August 28
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at Ramban, officials said on Sunday.
According to the J&K Traffic Police, “The highway has been blocked at Cafeteria Mehad in Ramban due to continuous shooting stones and mudslide.” The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and is the main road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.
Kashmir bound trucks laden with essentials and other vehicles pass through the highway and trucks carrying fruit from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.
Meanwhile, J&K is expected see partly cloudy sky besides rain at isolated places. Weather was partly cloudy in the last 24 hours, the meteorological (MeT) office said. Srinagar had 16.4° Celsius as the minimum temperature. — IANS
