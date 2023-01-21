 Landslides disrupt highway traffic in Ramban for hours : The Tribune India

Landslides disrupt highway traffic in Ramban for hours

Avalanche warning issued for 10 districts

Landslides disrupt highway traffic in Ramban for hours

Vehicles stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway due to shooting stones in Ramban. ANI



Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 20

The movement of vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was disrupted in Ramban for four hours due to shooting stones and landslides due to continuous rain on Friday.

Mohita Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (NH Traffic), said shooting stones caused roadblock at Panthyal in Ramban district due to inclement weather conditions. She advised people to contact the traffic helpline before taking up a journey.

The highway witnesses traffic disruptions frequently due to inclment weather.

Meanwhile, the Jammu & Kashmir Disaster Management Authority has issued an avalanche warning to different districts and asked the people to remain alert. J&K received rains in the plains and snow in the mountainous regions with temperature plummeting to freezing cold.

Two separate warnings, one for Jammu and the other for Kashmir region, were issued. “Medium danger level avalanche is likely to occur above 2,500 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban for the next 24 hours. Low danger level avalanche is likely to occur above 2,500 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Kupwara and areas above 2,000 metres over Anantnag and Kulgam districts in next 24 hours,” the warning stated.

The Doda police issued an avalanche warning and asked people to call on helpline numbers in case of emergency.

The Udhampur police have also established a helpline where people can contact to seek help in case of any exigency related to weather conditions or any distress due to inclement weather. People are also advised not to travel without confirming the status of the road, a statement by the police read.

