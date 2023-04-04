Landslides disrupt traffic movement in Ramban

Jammu, April 3
A day after boulders came rolling down hills in Ramban, halting the traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH) for hours, fresh landslides and shooting stones caused traffic disruption in various parts of the district.
Incessant rains triggered landslides and shooting stones in Cafeteria Morh and Panthyal. SSP (Traffic) Mohita Sharma said heavy rain in Ramban caused mudslide and shooting stones at various places. She said the highway had been closed for traffic.
The Deputy Commissioner of Ramban had already asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to assess the situation at T-5 tunnel where shooting stones were reported on Sunday afternoon.
The J&K traffic police stated the highway was blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh and Panthyal. As per the department, the traffic on April 1 and 2 remained blocked for 4 hours at Panthyal due to shooting stones, 27 minutes at Dalwas due to maintenance work and for 2 hour 13 minutes at Navyug tunnel by the authorities concerned.
The statement read that there would be no vehicular movement on Friday on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road from either side in view of road maintenance at Zojila axis.
The traffic did not resume in Ramban till the filing of this report.
