Landslides in Ramban block Srinagar highway

Jammu, September 4

Several landslides blocked the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Sunday as heavy rains lashed wide parts of the Jammu province overnight. Landslides and shooting stones from hillocks overlooking the strategic highway at Cafeteria and Mehad forced the suspension of vehicular traffic, officials said.

Officials said efforts were on to ensure early restoration of the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. Jammu city and other parts of the district received heavy rains overnight, rendering many roads waterlogged and commuters incapacitated. Jammu city recorded 95.7 mm, Udhampur 92.6 mm and Kathua 42.0 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 am Sunday, officials said.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, witnessed 14 mm of rainfall. The weather office has forecast more rainfall at many places across the UT in the next 48 hours. — PTI

Downpour likely

The weather office has forecast more rain at many places in 48 hours with possibility of heavy showers at a few places in the Jammu region.

Heavy rain in Jammu

Jammu city 95.7 mm

Udhampur 92.6 mm

Kathua 42 mm

Katra 14 mm