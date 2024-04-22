Landslides on Jammu-Srinagar highway leave travellers fuming

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 21

Suspension and slow movement of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to landslides and shooting stones, specifically in Ramban district, has left the commuters, including tourists, hassled.

The traffic on the vital link to the Valley remained suspended from April 19 to April 20 after which it was restored partially. Even on Sunday (April 21), the traffic remained suspended when cracks developed in the middle of the road and was partially restored in evening.

A traffic police official informed that the movement of traffic was suspended on the NH at around 11 am on Sunday from both ends in view of some cracks which developed in the middle of the road in Hingni, Banihal. Commuters were then advised to avoid journey on the highway.

The traffic on highway had remained suspended from 5 pm on April 19 to 5 pm on April 20 due to landslides and shooting stones at many places triggered due to rains. Other road links to Kashmir, including Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road and Mughal Road, are also closed.

Slow movement of traffic is also observed due to the seasonal migration of nomadic Gujjars and Bakerwals along with their livestock. These nomads shift to the higher reaches of J&K during the summer season.

Gaurav Mahajan, a businessman, who is a frequent traveller to Srinagar from Jammu for work, says that the situation is becoming worse by the day as landslides and shooting stones have become very frequent. “While the road is being widened for ease of public, it seems that it will take years for completion. Till then such landslides will remain a common phenomenon,” he said.

Areas including Dalwas, Mehad, T5, Gangroo and Kishtwari Pathar have become a bottleneck due to frequent landslides and shooting stones because of widening of the highway. While the authorities, including the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the district administration swing into action soon after road closure to clear the surface of mudslide, it take hours for the restoration work which has become a daily ritual in the area.

Tourists and other commuters on way to Kashmir region are a harried lot as they have to wait for hours for road clearance.

Interestingly, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on April 1 visited Ramban and reviewed the progress of NH work in the district. Kumar had impressed upon the authorities to ensure smooth passage of vehicles by deployment of ample men and machinery on the NH stretch in the district.

