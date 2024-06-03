Launchpads across LoC active, over 70 ultras waiting to infiltrate: DGP

PTI

Srinagar, June 2

Nearly 60 to 70 terrorists are ‘active’ on launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) and its ‘degraded capability’ has not stopped Pakistan from sending men and material to Jammu and Kashmir, said Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain.

Giving an overall assessment of the current security situation along the border areas and the challenge posed by drone droppings, Swain said Indian security personnel will make it ‘absolutely hard’ for the adversary to succeed.

“In meetings with our security partners, we have generally come to the conclusion that the adversary has not shied away from sending men and material,” Swain, who holds the dual charge of the J&K Police and the CID, said. He also mentioned the presence of foreign terrorists from the western neighbour operating in the region.

Terrorists across border At any given point of time, perhaps you would have about 60-70 persons in groups of five or six at different places who are waiting to be pushed into our side. —Rashmi Ranjan Swain, Director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir

While acknowledging some success in countering these attempts, Swain said that the threat remained and sustained efforts were required to further reduce the “enemy’s ability to destabilise the area.”

“I would say the enemy’s intent is there, the capability certainly degraded, but the ability to occasionally rock the system and unsettle is present,” he said.

“At any given point of time, perhaps you would have about 60-70 persons in groups of five or six at different places who are waiting to be pushed into our side,” Swain said, adding that, “Together with the Army, paramilitary forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, we are absolutely determined to make it hard for the adversary to succeed.”

On the issue of drone droppings, Swain said these activities posed a significant challenge as they enabled smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives, cash and narcotics. Although progress has been made in countering this threat, the police chief highlighted the need for continued vigilance to fully eliminate these activities.

“We have made progress... For example, in narcotics, you know one can reverse the cycle but it would take quite a bit of effort and some more time to be able to conclusive say that we have been able to plug it for good,” he added.

Swain also underscored the importance of collective efforts in safeguarding the border region, saying the security forces were resolutely committed to making it increasingly difficult for the adversary to succeed in their nefarious activities.

“People who kept ‘hisab-kitab’ (accounts) and acted as the eyes and ears of the enem in the past took part in the electoral process this time as the administration and police ensured a safe space free of external threats,” he said.

“This year's LS poll saw a remarkable voter turnoutwhich signalled a shift in the region's political landscape,” Swain said, highlighting a newfound sense of freedom from fear among the people.

In the first major electoral battle in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, the three Lok Sabha seats in the valley -- Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri -- recorded their highest-ever voter turnouts in the last three decades.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Pakistan #Srinagar