Leaders hold rally in Udhampur on Panthers Party’s foundation day

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 23

In what could be called as a show of strength, National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah and Congress’ working president Raman Bhalla took part in a rally organised by the J&K National Panthers Party on its foundation day.

The rally was led by senior leader Harsh Dev Singh in Udhampur. Singh said when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, he used to take Farooq Abdullah along with him on foreign tours to represent India. “He had no one in his own party to represent the country so he used to take Farooq for the purpose,” claimed Singh.

“Opposition parties are now coming together against the politics of hate,” Singh said.

While criticising the policies of the J&K administration, Farooq said a “tainted” firm was hired by the Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).