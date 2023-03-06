Leadership war in Panthers Party

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 5

Two days after Ankit Love, who has declared himself as the chief patron of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), “announced expulsion” of party president PK Ganju, the latter has claimed that his position is intact. While talking to The Tribune, Ganju said, “Ankit Love is settled in a foreign country and is not even the party member. He is holding a British passport. I think other people are using his name and issuing statements.”

Ankit Love is the son of party’s chief patron Bhim Singh who died in May last year. Ganju was a loyalist of Bhim Singh. Accusing Ganju of allegedly spreading misinformation and grossly violating the party constitution, Ankit warned that other party members who remain associated with Ganju would be expelled.

A statement issued by Ankit stated that Ganju must stop using his father Bhim Singh’s image and name for furthering “his own agenda and collecting money”.

Ganju, however, brushed aside his expulsion. Surprisingly, a delegation of the party, led by Ganju, also called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu and appreciated the efforts of administration in ensuring “peaceful environment and the unprecedented development” in the UT, a statement issued by the group mentioned.

JKNPP leader Harsh Dev Singh, nephew of Bhim Singh, had left the party to join AAP in May last year but he returned in February “to revive the party”. The party was founded by Bhim Singh in 1982. The party had won four seats in the 2002 Assembly elections.