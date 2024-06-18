Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 17

Shaifu Gupta, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT-Jammu, delivered a lecture on cyber security to NCC cadets.

Emphasising on the crucial role of cyber hygiene, Gupta highlighted the importance of proactive cyber security measures.

Her lecture, titled "Your Password: Your First Line of Defence," underscored the profound importance of vigilance and awareness in the digital age. Gupta began by stressing the fundamental principle that awareness is the most powerful tool to prevent cyber mishaps.

Gupta elaborated on various facets of cyber hygiene, a term that encompasses a range of practices aimed at maintaining system health and improving online security. She provided the cadets with actionable tips, such as regularly updating software, creating strong and unique passwords, and being cautious of phishing attempts. Her advice was not only practical but also tailored to the everyday digital experiences of the young cadets.

