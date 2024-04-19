Lecture on cybersecurity for NCC cadets

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 18

The Cyber Security Cell, Jammu, in collaboration with the National Cadet Corps (NCC), organised a comprehensive cyber security awareness lecture at the NCC Training Academy in Jammu.

“The event, attended by 500 NCC cadets, aimed to educate and equip them with essential knowledge on staying safe in the digital world,” an official spokesperson said.

Expert speakers from the Cyber Security Cell, Jammu, provided insights into the evolving cyber threats and risks in today’s digital landscape. Cadets were educated on best practices for online safety, secure password management, and recognising and preventing cyber attacks.

The lecture emphasised the importance of responsible online behaviour and protecting personal information in the digital age.

Spokesperson for the Cyber Security Cell highlighted the significance of cyber security awareness in today’s world. “The internet has become an integral part of our lives, but it comes with its share of risks. This lecture aimed to empower the future leaders of our nation with the knowledge and skills to protect themselves,” the spokesperson said.

