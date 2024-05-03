Legal awareness programme for undertrials held

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 2

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, and District Legal Services Authority, Budgam, organised a legal awareness programme for undertrial prisoners at the Central Jail, Srinagar.

The programme aimed to educate the jail inmates about their rights and entitlements at various stages of the criminal justice system, including during pre-arrest, arrest, and remand.

“The programme covered topics such as bail, parole, and furlough, with the objective of enabling the prisoners to navigate the legal system effectively,” a government statement said.

Shahrooq Bhat, deputy legal aid defence counsel, DLSA, Budgam, spoke about the access to justice at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stages, highlighting the significance of seeking legal aid and assistance. He also emphasised the importance of parole and furlough, explaining the procedures and benefits associated with these provisions.

