Legal awareness programme for undertrials held

Srinagar, May 2
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, and District Legal Services Authority, Budgam, organised a legal awareness programme for undertrial prisoners at the Central Jail, Srinagar.
The programme aimed to educate the jail inmates about their rights and entitlements at various stages of the criminal justice system, including during pre-arrest, arrest, and remand.
“The programme covered topics such as bail, parole, and furlough, with the objective of enabling the prisoners to navigate the legal system effectively,” a government statement said.
Shahrooq Bhat, deputy legal aid defence counsel, DLSA, Budgam, spoke about the access to justice at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stages, highlighting the significance of seeking legal aid and assistance. He also emphasised the importance of parole and furlough, explaining the procedures and benefits associated with these provisions.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground