Legal process must be made more accessible, says CJI

Srinagar, June 30
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Friday said everyone in the legal fraternity, including judges, had a role in demystifying and simplifying the legal process for citizens to make it more accessible. He was delivering the inaugural address of the 19th Legal Services Authority Meet at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here.
“Filing an FIR becomes daunting because of economic and social barriers. Citizens more often than not require assistance of specialised professionals, lawyers and paralegal workers, to secure access to justice,” he said. The CJI said all of "us, not judges alone, have a role in demystifying and simplifying the legal process for the citizens”.
