Leh administration bans marches two days ahead of ‘Pashmina March’

Jammu, April 5

The situation in Ladakh ahead of ‘Pashmina March’ to the areas along Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China is turning grim as the district administration of Leh on Friday imposed Section 144 banning marches and gatherings while the locals led by innovator and educationist Sonam Wangchuk are adamant on holding the march on April 7.

Wangchuk — for the past over a month – is protesting over the demand of Sixth Schedule and statehood in Ladakh. He started a 21 day fast which ended on March 26. He declared that thousands of people would march to Changthang region of Leh district along the LAC to see with their own eyes whether the Chinese army has occupied Indian territory. He also said that pastures on this side of the LAC were being given to industrialists to set up solar plants.

However, Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve — in an order — imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district. The order stated that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Leh has reported that there are reliable inputs of apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquillity in the district.

The DC stated that it is desirable that any breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human life should be immediately prevented. “No procession, rally and march shall be taken out by anyone without the prior approval of the District Magistrate, Leh, in writing,” the order stated.

The DC said that no one would be allowed to make statements which have the potential to disturb communal harmony. “All the persons shall ensure that they follow the model code of conduct and that all the activities are according to the law,” the order read.

With the latest development, a face-off between those who want to take part in the march and the authorities is likely on Sunday.

Sonam Wangchuk said that he has been told that the government is going strict and even planning to stop people coming from rural areas to take part in the march.

“Those organising the march are also being called to police stations and asked to sign bonds. Why is there an overreaction? Our march will be peaceful” Wangchuk said.

