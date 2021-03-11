Leh admn ready for Dalai Lama's visit

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 15

Arrangements are being made for the visit of Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Leh in July-August at his summer residence—Photang Geyphel-ling. Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, along with LAHDC's Leh chairman Tashi Gyalson, recently visited Dalai Lama’s home and Jivetsal, the place from where the spiritual leader delivers sermons. The exact date of Lama's arrival is still not known.

Mathur reviewed the infrastructure and discussed measures for the renovation and additional infrastructure required at the Photang and Jivetsal. Mathur reviewed the telecommunication connectivity and power supply at Jivetsal. He directed the officials concerned to construct barriers along the Indus river for protection in case of an increase in water level in the river.

Mathur also directed the officials to ensure proper drinking water facilities, toilet, parking space, lighting and security arrangements at Jivetsal. He stressed on the need for the renovation of boundary walls and maintenance of existing infrastructure.

The Leh LAHDC chairman apprised Mathur of the arrangements being made at Jivetsal and Photang, including the installation of CCTV cameras, helipad, etc.