Leh body reiterates statehood demand

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 18

Thupstan Chhewang, the president of the Leh Apex Body, has reiterated Ladakh’s persistent call for statehood, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, parliamentary representation for both Kargil and Leh, and increased employment opportunities. These four key demands, he emphasised, remain central to the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.

Chhewang underscored the historical context, noting that Ladakh had previously enjoyed special status under Article 370 and 35A in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, a status that has been revoked. In light of this, he stressed the importance of seeking constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to protect the region’s tribal identity and land.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts of Ladakh’s residents to achieve these demands. “These aspirations are crucial for the socio-economic and political development of the region, and their fulfilment is necessary to address the unique challenges faced by Ladakh,” he said.

The demand for statehood is particularly significant, reflecting Ladakh’s desire for autonomy and self-governance, he said.

Inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, which provides special provisions for the administration of tribal areas, is a measure to protect Ladakh’s distinct tribal identity and prevent the exploitation of its land and resources, he said.

