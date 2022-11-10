Leh council passes resolution seeking constitutional safeguard

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 9

A resolution demanding constitutional safeguard for the UT was on Wednesday passed in the BJP-ruled Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, during a special session.

Held under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Councillor Tashi Gyalson here, the session was attended by BJP councillors besides Leader of Opposition Tsering Namgyal and other Congress members in the House having a strength of 30.

“Threadbare discussion took place on the two resolutions. The first resolution was moved by Executive Councillor for Agriculture, Stanzin Chosphel, stating that there was a need for a constitutional safeguard for Ladakh under a suitable provision as per the aspiration of the Ladakh people. The second one was moved by Tsering Namgyal, seeking constitutional safeguard on the lines of the Sixth Schedule,” a spokesperson of the LAHDC said.

The spokesperson said that after a detailed discussion, the House passed the resolution moved by Stanzin Chosphel, thus seeking the Central Government’s intervention in fulfilling the aspirations of the Ladakh people with the need for having safeguard for the protection of land, employment, socio-economy, culture, environment and trade.

“Every member of the House has shown concern on the need for having a proper safeguard protecting the interest of the people of Ladakh in every sector,” he said, hoping that the Union Government would surely take a suitable decision in the interest of the people of Ladakh in this regard.

For locals’ rights

