Leh DC chairs SNM Hospital’s governing council meeting

Jammu, March 12

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve chaired a meeting of the governing body of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of SNM Hospital, Leh.

During the meeting, Medical Superintendent, SNM Hospital, Dr Rinchen Angmo, gave an overview of the hospital such as the number of sanctioned beds, shortages of nurses and number of cancer patients. She further emphasised that a cumulative total of 5,175 beneficiaries under PMJAY have been registered at SNM Hospital, with 11,733 golden cards issued to date.

“Similarly, discussion was also held on accident and emergency wards which deal with the shortage of nurses and beds. Dr Angmo stressed on the importance of ICU strengthening and anesthesia,” an official said.

In addition to the acknowledged challenges, Dr Angmo highlighted the significant achievement of laparoscopic cholecystectomy procedures being performed regularly at SNM Hospital. The report indicated that the total number of procedures conducted annually exceeds 200, marking a considerable milestone in surgical care, the official said.

Sukhadeve approved the expenditure of several proposals during the financial year 2023-2024 which include partition panel conformity to technical requirements, repair and maintenance and transport charges, CCTV camera items for accident and emergency blocks, patient waiting bench, repair and renovation of hospital canteen and various other works of SNM Hospital.

The DC further stressed that the shortage of staff will be taken into consideration but until then the performance of the hospital shouldn’t be affected in any way. He also directed the Medical Superintendent to prepare a proposal regarding the shortage of paramedical staff to district administration at the earliest.

