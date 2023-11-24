Leh DC, councillor seek better telecom coverage

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 23

The absence of mobile connectivity and limited network in far-flung parts of Ladakh has remained a major issue for the residents of the Union Territory. A meeting in this regard was held by Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve.

Need joint efforts We need joint efforts between the local administration and telecommunication service providers to ensure comprehensive coverage. —Santosh Sukhadeve, Leh DC

Sukhadeve discussed the saturation of mobile telecommunications in areas of Leh district. During the meeting, Councillor Chushul, Konchok Stanzin provided a detailed overview of the current status of telecom services especially in Phobrang village, emphasising the need for saturation to meet the growing communication demands of the local community. He discussed various obstacles and sought solutions to ensure seamless connectivity for the villagers.

Highlighting the concerns faced by the residents, the councillor shed light on the challenges posed by the existing telecommunication infrastructure. Issues such as network connectivity, signal strength, and limited coverage were brought to the forefront, underlining the necessity for immediate intervention to bridge the digital divide in this remote region. The DC expressed his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by people.

