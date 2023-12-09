Leh DC holds district capex budget meeting

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve chaired a meeting to deliberate on the funds under the District Capex Budget (2023-24) allocated to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. During the session, officers from the concerned departments provided comprehensive updates on the physical and financial progress of various projects across different blocks. The DC reviewed the division-wise expenditure of both departments, emphasising the need for transparency and efficiency. — OC

Give preference to locals in varsities, colleges: Shiv Sena

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) today submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo demanding preference to local students in admissions in university and colleges. Party’s UT chief Manish Sahni along with vice president Sanjeev Kohli today met with the Chief Secretary and submitted the memorandum. Sahni said local students should have the first right for admission in colleges and universities of the UT. The memorandum also demanded to set up Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2024 examination centres at district level. Sahni said in 2022, around 24,000 students of J&K were allotted CUET exam centres in other states due to which they had to face a lot of problems. — OC

3 bovine smugglers arrested in Samba district

Jammu: Jammu police have arrested three bovine smugglers under the jurisdiction of Samba, Vijaypur and Mansar police stations. Those arrested have been identified as Laquit Ali, Aejaz Ahmed and Reyaz Ahmed, all residents of Samba. Three cases have been registered under Section 188 IPC and 11 PCA Act. “The bovine smuggling attempts have been foiled by police teams from Vijaypur, Samba and Mansar,” said an official. A total of 103 bovine smugglers have been arrested by Samba police in the past ten months after the launch of special drive. 82 FIRs have been registered against bovine smugglers and 72 vehicles used for bovine smuggling have been seized. 812 bovine animals have been rescued in Samba district.

