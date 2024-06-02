Leh DIET conducts training

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 1

District Institute of Education & Training ( DIET) Leh today conducted a one day workshop and orientation programme on the School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF) to the heads of the institutions of Leh District.

“The aim of the workshop is to familiarise the Head of Institutions of Government Schools with the quality assessment and assurance framework. SQAA framework is a set of standard practices for attaining individual and institutional excellence,” a government spokesman said.

He said Principal, DIET Leh Deldan Angmo welcomed the HIOs and assured that SQAAF to be viewed as a tool for self-assessment. “She further suggested that SQAAF would assure the state holder that the school aspires for continual improvement,” he added.

#Kashmir #Leh #Srinagar