Leh SP’s parents killed in Chhattisgarh road accident

Our Correspondent

\

Srinagar, November 29

The parents and grandmother of IPS officer PD Nitya were killed after a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, police said on Wednesday.

PD Nitya is currently posted as Superintendent of Police of Leh district in Ladakh.

The accident took place on Tuesday night near Khedamara village when the three victims were returning home

The accident took place on Tuesday night near Khedamara village under Jamul police station limits when the three victims were returning home in Smriti Nagar of Bhilai city (in Durg), an official said.

As per preliminary information, they had gone to Berla village in the car for some work.

The car collided with a truck which was coming from the opposite direction near Khedamara, leaving the three persons seriously injured, he said.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital where all of them—Nitya’s father P Venkataratnam (65), mother P Santhi (60) and her 85-year-old maternal grandmother—were declared dead.

The truck was engaged in transporting slag (a by-product generated during manufacturing of steel) from a steel plant in Bhilai to a cement plant, the official said.

The truck driver has been arrested and a case registered against him, he said.

Meanwhile, Ladakh Police have expressed grief over the loss in an official statement. “Ladakh Police mourns the tragic loss of P Venkataratnam and P Santhi, parents of PD Nitya, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Leh Ladakh. Our hearts go out to the family. In a solemn gathering, officers paid homage, praying for strength in these challenging times,” the police statement read.

