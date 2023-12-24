Leopard caught in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 23

A leopard was caught in a trap laid by the Wildlife Department in Doda district of Jammu division on Saturday. The trap was laid last month after reports of presence of a leopard in ward number 17 were received.

An official of the Wildlife Department said the net installed in the area had not been removed. The citizens demanded the department not to remove the net from there as some more leopards might be in the area.

