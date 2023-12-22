Leopard cub found in Udhampur village

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 21

A leopard cub was rescued by the Wildlife Department in Udhampur which had strayed into the residential area.

The 2-3 month old cub was found by the department after locals alerted the officials that a cub was roaming in a Krowa village of Jaganoo block.

Babu Ram, Block Officer of Sudhmahadev Wildlife Department, said a wildlife department team was dispatched as soon as information about a leopard cub was received. “Our team rushed to the spot and quickly transported the cub to Udhampur veterinary hospital for first aid,” he said.

He further said the cub was found with a minor injury on its nose with some bleeding. “We took it to the veterinary hospital for a thorough check-up and to ensure its wellbeing,” Babu Ram said.

