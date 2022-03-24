Leopard enters BJP leader's house, taken to national park

Srinagar: BJP general secretary Ashok Kaul had a narrow escape on Wednesday after a leopard entered his official residence in Srinagar. Later, wildlife officials captured it from Sonwar locality. The animal was taken to the Dac-higam national park. At least 196 people have been killed and 2,325 injured in attacks by wild animals since 2011 in Kashmir. OC
Padma Shri awardee meets Mathur on Zanskar’s growth
Jammu: Padma Shri Chultim Chonjor met Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and discussed issues related to development of Zanskar. He sought a civil airport at Padum, relocation of the headworks of Shinkula Tunnel and also discussed solar-powered lift irrigation system in several areas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second term
BJP supporters offer prayers across UP before Adityanath's s...
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7