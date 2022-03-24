Leopard enters BJP leader's house, taken to national park

Our Correspondent

Srinagar: BJP general secretary Ashok Kaul had a narrow escape on Wednesday after a leopard entered his official residence in Srinagar. Later, wildlife officials captured it from Sonwar locality. The animal was taken to the Dac-higam national park. At least 196 people have been killed and 2,325 injured in attacks by wild animals since 2011 in Kashmir. OC

Padma Shri awardee meets Mathur on Zanskar’s growth

Jammu: Padma Shri Chultim Chonjor met Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and discussed issues related to development of Zanskar. He sought a civil airport at Padum, relocation of the headworks of Shinkula Tunnel and also discussed solar-powered lift irrigation system in several areas.