LeT aide held in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, December 28

A “militant associate” of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) has been arrested in Baramulla district. Arms and ammunition have been seized from him. Following information about terrorist movement in the Kreeri area, security forces set up a checkpoint at Shrakwara Kreeri, a police official said.

During checking, a man, seeing security personnel approaching him, tried to flee but was apprehended. According to the police, the man has been identified as Imran Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Nowpora Wagoora, Kreeri. The official said a Chinese pistol, a magazine, nine bullets and a mobile phone were seized from him. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

