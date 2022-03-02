LeT aide held in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 1

The J&K Police on Tuesday arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) associate in Srinagar district.

According to the police, the militant associate was arrested along with 10 magazines of AK-47 rifle in Sanatnagar area of Srinagar city. “The arrested person is associated with the LeT outfit as per the preliminary investigation. Further details are emerging,” the police added.

In the past few days, a large number of youths, allegedly working for terror outfits in the Valley, have been caught by security personnel. — IANS