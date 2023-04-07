LeT associate caught in Bandipora, arms seized

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 6

Security forces have arrested a terrorist associate of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Bandipora district, the police said on Thursday. On specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Aloosa area, a special checkpoint was established near the canal road where Jamshed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Aloosa, was arrested.

Incriminating material, ammunition and explosives, including a Chinese grenade and 12 live AK-47 rounds, were seized, a police spokesperson said. Meanwhile, DGP Dilbag Singh said the militancy had not completely ended in J&K, but it had been declining as the number of militants had reached an all-time low.

Ammunition seized in Kupwara Security forces seized 720 rounds of 7.62 mm, 5 rounds of (rocket-propelled grenade), 9 booster tubes of RPG and 10 under barrel grenade launchers from the Haphruda forest of Kupwara.

The search was carried out after getting intelligence inputs. A thorough search has been launched in the area. PTI

Singh said local youth, who were previously pushed towards militancy, had returned into the mainstream, recognising that it was the path of destruction. Many have found success in sports or education, and are working towards building their careers and families, Singh said. He said the police and security forces had brought terrorism under control to a larger extent, with action being taken to end the remnants of terror.

He said security forces had taken many counter-measures against the drone-droppings, which brought in weapons and drugs from Pakistan. “We successfully intercept them (drones). Hundreds of such weapons have been seized, quintals of drugs have also been seized, and police and security forces have achieved many successes on that front,” he said. He noted that the drone activity still persisted. The police have launched a special drive against drugs in the UT, taking action against those involved in the narcotics trade and busting large cartels, he added.

Meanwhile, two cross-border drug smugglers — Sajjad Badana and Zaheer Tanch of Kupwara — were arrested in Srinagar. Over 11-kg heroin worth Rs 70 crore and over Rs 11 lakh in cash were seized.

(With PTI inputs)