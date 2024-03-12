Let Congress share seats with PDP, says NC’s Omar Abdullah

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 11

In a first reaction after a face-off with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Monday that his party was open to seat sharing but blamed the rigidity of the PDP.

Abdullah, who was replying to a question about the Congress leaders’ remarks that they wanted to give one seat to the PDP, said, “Who is the Congress to give away seats. If the Congress is interested in giving a seat to the PDP, they better give their seats. They have three seats. They have Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh seats. Who is stopping them? Let them give.”

Replying to another question on the INDIA bloc and the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) difference, he said, “The PAGD was never an electoral alliance. It was an alliance based on ideology. Those parties who think that the PAGD should benefit only from seat-sharing are blaming the PAGD for the wrong reasons.”

He said, “We have already given three seats to the INDIA alliance. What more do you want from us? Who is saying that we are not in the alliance? We don’t have space to give them more seats. We have never broken an alliance. Out of six seats, three seats are already given in alliance,” he added.

The former Chief Minister stated that they have never said they are not part of an alliance or are breaking away from the alliance.

“We are always saying that the INDIA alliance successful in the parliamentary elections, and doors are open for the Assembly elections,” he added.

Reacting to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks on seat-sharing, Abdullah said, “The PDP had committed to it. Mehbooba Mufti categorically said in the Mumbai conclave of the INDIA bloc that whatever decision Farooq Abdullah takes with regard to seat distribution for the Parliament in Jammu and Kashmir is acceptable to the PDP. We were all there.”

