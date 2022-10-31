 LeT, Jaish camps swell in PoK, major intrusion bid likely: Intel : The Tribune India

LeT, Jaish camps swell in PoK, major intrusion bid likely: Intel

LeT, Jaish camps swell in PoK, major intrusion bid likely: Intel

Dilbag Singh, DGP



New Delhi, October 30

The activities in the terrorist training camps and launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have increased in the last few days, say sources in intelligence agencies. The threat of cross-border terrorist activities has increased as Pakistan has been recently removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list, they say.

40 killed this year

40 foreign terrorists have been killed this year. Still a few are at large. On the radar of security forces, they will be killed soon. — Dilbag Singh, DGP

Terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are planing to infiltrate into India. According to sources, training camps of such organisations across the border have increased by 50 per cent. There has also been an increase in the number of terrorists. More than 200 are trying to infiltrate before heavy snowfall, say officials.

According to information, terrorist camps and launch pads have been shifted to many places in the vicinity of the border. Houses along the other side of the border are being used as bases for operations. Apart from this, terrorists are also searching for new routes for infiltration. The training camps of LeT, JeM and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM) in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Mansehra, Bimber, etc., of PoK have started working actively.

There are more than 20 launch pads in PoK where there has been a sudden increase in the number of terrorists. Both Pakistan’s army and ISI are providing help to them, sources said, adding that ISI had been conspiring to infiltrate terrorists into India through PoK.

In the last few days, more than 100 terrorists have reached the launch pads across the border in Machil, Keran and Gurez sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

With Pakistan removed from the FATF list, security forces on the international border and the Line of Control (LoC) have increased their vigilance.

Under the cover of dense fog and snowfall, security forces have been instructed to patrol the border with full alertness in anticipation of an increase in infiltration attempts.

Sources said infiltration routes get closed after heavy snowfall, which is why new routes are being searched. A huge decrease was recorded in infiltration of terrorists in J&K and their funding was also tightened.

According to security agencies, in view of the intensified movement by terrorists in the past one week, it is believed that there may be an increase in incidents like infiltration, terror funding and narco-terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said that after the abrogation of Article 370, there had been a 34 per cent reduction in terrorist activities and 54 per cent drop in the deaths of security forces. — IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

2
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

3
Nation

60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi

4
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, KritiSanon and Dimple Kapadia team up for a love story

5
Trending

'Boycott Cadbury' trends on Twitter over 'beef', 'PM Modi' links

6
World

More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

7
Science Technology

Google buys AI avatar startup ‘Alter’ for $100 million; aims to improve its content game and compete with TikTok

8
Nation

India becoming major manufacturing hub; our policies stable, predictable: PM Modi

9
Nation

Marriages are made in heaven, and in research paper footnotes!

10
World

Convergence in Indo-Pacific gave new momentum to India-US strategic partnership: Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

Top News

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...

4-year-old boy survives, parents die in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

4-year-old boy survives, parents die in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscribe fee

PM to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities

PM Modi to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities

3,000 youngsters handed over job letters


Cities

View All

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

5 phones, 104 bundles of cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar: Trains cancelled, diverted for five days

Sheetal murder: Residents stage protest, demand arrest of accused

Jagannath Puri temple admn chief visits Golden Temple

Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Bathinda: Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Immigration firm dupes Bathinda village family of Rs 16L

Sandalwood trees axed at Bathinda zoo

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Former Director Health Services conspired to increase shop size: Report

Pinjore leads as Panchkula sees 77.9% turnout in rural polls

Broken Stretches Mohali: Potholes on Kumbhra light point slip road pose risk

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Toxic air: Construction ban in Gurugram brings 3K projects to halt

Stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution rises to 26 per cent

Carjacking: Three men rob SUV at gun point near Delhi Cantonment

‘AAP ka Paap’: BJP claims Delhi govt’s new liquor policy caused a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bhartiya Kisan Union lends support to Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

Nagar Kirtan reaches Sultanpur Lodhi with message to keep environment clean

In Kapurthala mandis, 6.56 LMT grain bought

3 held in firing case in Jalandhar

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Gaiety marks Chhath Puja celebrations

Man posing as CJI booked for threatening Ludhiana jail superintendent

Firm told to pay Rs 50K relief to road user

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala police seize illicit liquor off to Gujarat, other states

To curb dengue spread, officials carry out inspection across Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur records maximum farm fires

Govt yet to nominate three members to Punjabi University Syndicate