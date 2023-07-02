LeT militant aide arrested

PTI

Srinagar, July 1

A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant associate was arrested here on Saturday and four perfume bottle improvised explosive devices were seized.

The accused has been identified as Yasir Ahmed Ittoo, a resident of Gulshanabad, Qaimoh, the police said. He was caught at the Batmaloo bus stand. An FIR has been registered.