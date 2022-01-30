LeT module busted, 3 held

PTI

Srinagar, January 29

A terror module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted with the arrest its three associates in Ganderbal district, the police said Saturday.

They said arms and ammunition were also seized from the accused. “The police in Ganderbal have busted a terror module by arresting three terror associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF (The Resistance Front — a shadow of LeT) along with arms and ammunition,” a police spokesman said. He said acting on specific information, a special checkpoint was established by security forces in the Shuhama area of the central Kashmir district. “During checking, movement of three suspects was spotted and they were intercepted,” he said. The spokesman identified them as Faisal Manzoor, Azhar Yaqoob and Nasir Ahmad Dar. —