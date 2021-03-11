LeT module busted in J&K, seven arrested

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 16

The J&K Police have busted a module of the militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in north Kashmir by arresting seven “militant associates”. At the same time, the Army has said the recent targeted killings in the Valley aim at keeping the terrorism alive.

While investigating a case about the recent Bandipora encounter in which three militants were killed, the police, along security forces, claimed that it had arrested an active Pakistan-trained militant, two hybrid militants and four terror associates. Arms and ammunition, including two pistols, three magazines, 25 pistol rounds and three hand grenades, have been seized, a police spokesman said.

“The Pakistan-trained militant has been identified as Arif Ajaz Shehri, a resident of Nadihal. Arif had gone to Pakistan on a valid visa in 2018 through Wagah border and infiltrated back after obtaining arms training. He started actively working with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Bandipora,” the police said.

The police have identified Ajaz Ahmad Reshi of Rampora and Shariq Ahmad Lone of Gundpora as hybrid militants. “They were tasked with carrying out attacks on the police and security forces. Besides, they were asked to go after soft targets, particularly in Bandipora district,” the police said.

The four arrested militant associates include a woman. They are Riyaz Ahmad Mir of Plan, Bandipora, Ghulam Mohammad Waza of Tawheedabad, Maqsood Ahmad Malik of Chittibandy Aragam and Sheema Shafi Waza of Tawheedabad Bagh.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant associates were involved in harbouring militants, providing logistics, material support, including transportation, to militants in Bandipora. The woman militant associate was involved in providing Wi-Fi hotspot, accommodation and ferrying militants in Bandipora,” the police claimed in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Commander of the Army’s Northern Command, described the recent targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits and non-local labourers as a move by militants to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir.

Bid to keep terror alive: Lt Gen Dwivedi